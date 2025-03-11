‘Huge Debt of Gratitude’: Golf Great Phil Mickelson Defends Elon Musk, DOGE

Golf great Phil Mickelson is supporting Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) ‘s efforts.

The three-time Masters winner golfer recently praised Musk and DOGE on X for helping America become “fiscally responsible.”

On Tuesday, Mickelson reposted a video of a Fox Business Network interview with Musk and praised the Tesla chief for working with the Trump administration.

“It’s incredibly kind and generous of Elon Musk to help America become fiscally responsible. We all owe him a huge debt of gratitude. Nicola Tesla was unappreciated while he was alive despite his numerous contributions to humanity. I hope Elon is shown the appreciation he deserves in his lifetime,” the golfer wrote.

Musk even replied to Mickelson’s post with a “Thank you.”

During the interview, Musk told FBN’s Larry Kudlow, “I’m just here trying to make the government more efficient. Eliminate waste and fraud, and so far we are making good progress, actually. Our savings so far exceed $4 billion a day.”

Mickelson has been a supporter of President Trump in the past.

In 2023, for instance, Mickelson insisted that Trump had done much to “help better golf ” and said he appreciates “what he has done to promote the game of golf.”

Trump has also praised Mickelson. In 2018, during his first term, the president praised the golfer during a Salute to Service Dinner, where Trump called Mickelson “incredible” and a “great gentleman.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.