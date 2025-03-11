Texas Rangers Hat Pulled After Backlash over ‘Vulgarity’

The next time the Texas Rangers want to get creative with a hat design, they may want to cross-check it for vulgar references in languages other than English.

The DFW-based franchise recently unveiled new caps that put the organization’s iconic “T” right in the middle of the word “Texas.” However, when the T is placed in the middle of the word, the word actually spelled is “Tetas.”

Tetas, in Spanish, means tits.

Social media users quickly pointed out the error, and the torrent of online traffic surrounding the hat caused it to be removed from the online store. The hat was part of MLB’s New Era Overlap 5950 collection. Not all teams suffered the fate of Texas. Baltimore, for example, just put their oriole in the middle of the hat. The Angels hat awkwardly seems to say, “AnAels,” though it’s unclear that particular word has any vulgar connotation or meaning. Boston, which is spelled as “BoBon,” also looks odd.

And the Seattle “MaSiners?” Come on.

What is clear from looking at the hats is that they are all hideous. All these teams have instantly recognizable names that do not require slapping an oversized logo over them and obscuring them.

Courtesy: @notgaettti

Just a big swing and a miss here from MLB. Do better.