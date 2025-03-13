Soccer: San Diego FC Makes Large Security Investment Aimed at Curbing Anti-Gay Chants

San Diego FC, a member franchise of Major League Soccer (MLS), plans to dramatically increase its security apparatus to counter anti-gay chants made famous by Mexican soccer fans.

“The number of stadium security personnel will be increased and strategically positioned in key areas, with a heightened presence near the opposing goalkeeper’s section. Offenders will be identified, ejected, and may face additional sanctions,” the team wrote in a statement.

The team is going so far as to call off a match if the chhant is used.

As one proactive measure, the team will issue and post flyers reading “Aquí No” / “Not Here.” The team will also play a recorded message in Spanish from the head coach and star player. Banners will also be displayed throughout the stadium.

The impetus for the crackdown stems from the team’s March 1 game against St. Louis, in which the chant was heard three times. Fans reportedly continued shouting the slur despite repeated requests to stop.

San Diego FC coach Mikey Varas chastised the fans who used the chant after the game.

“The chant that was heard tonight is unacceptable,” Varas said. “It’s outside of our value system. It doesn’t represent the players, myself, or the club, and it certainly doesn’t represent San Diego or Baja California. It’s not a reflection of who we are. We’re a community full of love, of support, and we believe in the power of diversity.”

The chant “puto” is a Spanish word used to describe a male prostitute.

Its use has already resulted in severe penalties for the Mexican National Team (MNT). In 2021, FIFA ruled that the MNT would have to play both World Cup qualifying matches in an empty stadium due to the high likelihood of Mexican fans using the chant against opposing players.

That did little to stop the problem, however. In 2023 and 2024, U.S. vs. Mexico CONCACAF matches were suspended twice after Mexican fans used the chant both times.