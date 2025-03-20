UFC Legend Conor McGregor Announces Run for President of Ireland

Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor announced on Thursday that he intends to run for Ireland’s presidency, and he is making immigration one of his top issues.

McGregor made his announcement in a post on X.

“Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026,” McGregor noted in his post.

“So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President,” he continued, adding that the next presidential election will be held on November 11.

“Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill?” he wrote. “Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them.”

“I will!” McGregor exclaimed.

Ireland is set to fully implement the extremely lenient, open-borders-style rules that have made many parts of Europe unsafe and unlivable. McGregor opposes this scheme.

“For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make. It is the people of Irelands choice! Always! That is a true democracy!” he wrote.

He wrote that he hopes to help usher in a debate on these issues and a vote to see who in Ireland’s government supports the EU plan.

“This is the future of Ireland with me as President,” he promised.

“All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people!” he said.

“Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!” the fighter concluded.

The current President, Michael D. Higgins, will be term-limited out of office next year after his second term comes to an end. Each term is seven years, and a sitting president may only serve two terms.

The Irish government has already attacked McGregor for his past comments against untrammeled immigration.

For instance, early this month, McGregor said, “The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop. So issues needing [to be] addressed, and the 40 million Irish Americans, as I said, need to hear this. Because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit.”

But many EU-supporting Irish politicians blasted the fighter for his stance.

The MMA star has replied without fear of those voices of the left.

McGregor has supporters.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.