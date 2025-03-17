Irish UFC star Conor McGregor decried his government’s lack of “accountability” and mass immigration that has “overrun” rural communities in his country at the White House on Monday while visiting Washington, DC, to meet with President Donald Trump and other administration officials.

The mixed martial artist, who teased a potential run for the Irish presidency in September 2024, took to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s podium to make a fiery statement on the Irish government’s failures, and wanting a closer relationship with the U.S.:

Ireland and America, we are siblings. We can consider America our big sibling, so it’s important for Ireland to be a peaceful, happy, prosperous country for the 40 million Irish Americans to have a place to visit, to come back to their home. So, we wish for our relationship with the United States to continue, and we wish to be taken care of by the big bro. The United States should look after its little bro, and that’s how we feel with Ireland and America.

When a reporter asked McGregor about trade disputes between the U.S. and the European Union (E.U.), Leavitt stepped in and said, “I will say Conor is here to meet with the president, he’ll be meeting with him later this afternoon.”

“We couldn’t think of a better guest to have with us on St. Patrick’s Day,” the press secretary continued, before McGregor chimed in to say that he is “here to raise the issues that people of Ireland face”:

It will be music to the people of Ireland’s ears, because never on the main stage have the issues that the people of Ireland face been spoke. You know, our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland, and it’s high time that America is made aware of what is going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. You know, our money is being spent on overseas issues that [have] nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop. So issues needing [to be] addressed, and the 40 million Irish Americans, as I said, need to hear this. Because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit.

In an earlier post on Instagram, McGregor said his upcoming meeting with Trump will be the “most important meeting of my [country’s] future”:

Before leaving the White House briefing room, the MMA fighter signed a “Make Ireland Great Again” hat:

The Daily Wire’s Brent Sher reported that McGregor will also meet with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

McGregor has faced his own host of issues in his home country in recent months, after a woman who claimed that the athlete “brutally raped and battered” her at a Dublin hotel in 2018 was awarded nearly 250,000 Euros ($273,000) by a civil court jury in November.

McGregor, who has been in a relationship with the mother of his four children since 2008, claimed he only had consensual sex with the alleged victim, the Daily Mail reported.

While not charged in a criminal court, the former two-weight UFC champion was found liable for sexual assault by the civil jury.

In January, McGregor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2023 at the NBA’s Miami Heat arena in Florida in an anonymous lawsuit, Breitbart News reported.

Later that month, he posted a slur-filled rant directed at fighting nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov of Dagestan:

**WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE**

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since he was badly injured while losing to American fighter Dustin Poirier in July 2021.