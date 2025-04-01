Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) is expected to sign an act banning males from participating in girls’ sports, which comes after President Donald Trump took executive action to protect women’s sports.

A bill passed by the Georgia legislature on Monday aims to bar so-called “transgender girls,” or males living as females, from taking part in sports for girls, Fox News reported.

“S.B. 1, also known as the ‘Riley Gaines Act of 2025,’ requires middle school, high school, and college student athletes to compete on sports teams that align with their biological sex,” the outlet said, noting that Kemp is expected to sign the legislation.

“The bill is named after Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer who was put into the public spotlight when she criticized the participation of biological males in girls’ sports after she competed against Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer who Gaines and other female athletes were forced to share a locker room with,” the Fox article said.

In February, Trump signed an executive order banning males from competing in sports reserved for women, UPI reported, noting that Gaines was in attendance at the White House for the event.

Video footage shows young female athletes surrounding the president as he affixes his signature to the order:

In a social media post on Monday, Gaines announced the act was headed to Kemp’s desk “after passing both the GA House and Senate with bipartisan support! Such a tremendous honor. There are few causes more worthy than protecting opportunities for the next generation.” She wrote:

In early March, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R) signed the Riley Gaines Act into law to protect women’s spaces, per Breitbart News.

“Fox News reported that ‘text of the measure’ states that it ‘reaffirms longstanding meanings’ of terms such as male and female, and also ‘preserves women’s restrooms, sleeping quarters, locker rooms and other private facilities,'” the outlet said.

When Trump was inaugurated in January, Gaines and others hailed him as a “champion for women” in light of his promise to end former President Joe Biden’s (D) “gender extremism,” according to Breitbart News.

According to the recent Fox article, over 25 other states “already prohibit biological males from participating in girls’ sports.”