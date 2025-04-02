Nigerian Boxer Dies Suddenly After Collapsing Mid-Fight

Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, 40, collapsed and died suddenly during a bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

Olanrewaju (13-8-1, 12 KOs) was facing Jon Mbanugu (13-1-1, 12 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight fight Saturday when the tragedy occurred.

The former national and West African champion in his weight class lost consciousness in the third round of his Ghana Professional Boxing League contest after staggering and falling backwards.

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) confirmed the news of his death, stating that, after receiving first aid, Oluwasegun was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead 30 minutes after arrival.

The GBA added Mbanugu did not hit Oluwasegun directly before he collapsed in the ring. Video of the fight shared on social media supported this.

Oluwasegun appeared unconscious as the referee waved over for help.

The BBC reports general secretary of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, Remi Aboderin, described Oluwasegun as a “fearless” fighter who died a “ring warrior”.

“We are really devastated,” Aboderin told BBC Sport Africa.

“[This] is not something we envisaged. We will live up to our responsibility and make sure that we stand [by] the family.”

Oluwasegun had an official record of 23 fights, with 13 victories and eight defeats, before his bout with Mbanugu.

The Ghana Boxing Authority said it will investigate Olanrewaju’s death as well as the safety measures in place around the contest itself.

His death is the second in boxing this year after Irish super-featherweight super-featherweight John Cooney, 28, succumbed to a brain injury seven days after a fight with Nathan Howells in February.