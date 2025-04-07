Stephen A. Smith Makes Shocking Statement on 2028 Presidential Run

The news you did not realize you needed is here: Stephen A. Smith is no longer ruling out a 2028 presidential run.

After weeks of denying that he would entertain running for president in 2028, ESPN hot-take artist Stephen A. Smith now says he is “leaving all doors open.”

“I have no desire to do it,” Smith told McVay Media President Mike McVay about his political aspirations. “I’m living a pretty good life right now. Life’s been good. The last thing that I would want to do is involve myself in politics. I’ve always perceived politicians as being professional beggars. I don’t say that derogatorily or anything like that. It’s just the reality. You’ve always got your hand out for something. People always need favors in return. I’m not that guy. So I could never see myself as a politician.”

Smith continued, “Over the last few weeks, I’ve had no choice but to get more serious about it. I’ve been approached by people on Capitol Hill. I’ve been approached by people who are elected officials in office, whether it’s governors or mayors or what have you. People have legitimately, seriously, asked me about it. I have no desire to be a politician, but I’ve decided that I’m no longer going to close that door. I’m gonna keep my options open. I’m going to entertain the possibility. If it comes in late 2026, 2027, where I look at this country and think it’s an absolute mess and there’s legitimate reason to believe … that I indeed have a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States. I am not going to rule it out.”

Smith made it clear that he viewed his lack of a political record as an asset, making him hard to attack while giving him plenty of room to attack the records of his opponents. As far as his opponents, Smtih said he believes Governors Wes Moore (D, MD), Josh Shapiro (D, PA), and Gavin Newsom (D, CA) would be his most likely opponents.