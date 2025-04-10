Deshaun Watson: I’ll Be Back Way Better Than Before

Deshaun Watson has been beset by scandal and publicly disowned by his team owner. However, according to him, he’s coming back better than ever.

Less than two weeks after Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam called his historic trade for Watson a “big swing and a miss,” Watson posted a video to his Instagram account in which viewers saw the former Pro Bowler going through a strenuous workout and predicting a big comeback.

“Everyone is doubting me,” Watson said. “Everyone don’t believe in me, Everyone don’t think I can get back to where I was. But I know, and I believe the work that I put in, that I believe in myself. The peace that I’ve been channelling the last couple of months. I know, I’m gonna be way better than before.”

The public’s doubt in Watson is not misplaced.

Since his Pro Bowl days with the Texans, Watson has looked like a ghost of himself. In three years since the trade was made, Watson has appeared in only 19 games for the Browns and has won less than a handful. In addition to a lackluster statistical performance, he has also been frequently injured and has cost the team, on average, $46 million per year.

Calling the Watson trade fiasco a “big swing and a miss” is in itself a big swing and a miss of an understatement. Though, in fairness, it would be nearly impossible to adequately describe how bad of a deal the Browns made in their acquisition of Watson.