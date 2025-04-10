WATCH: White Sox Find Yet Another Way to Lose on Game’s Final Play

If you thought the Chicago White Sox were done inventing ways to lose baseball games, you were mistaken.

We pick up that action in Cleveland on Wednesday night. In the top of the ninth inning, the White Sox trailed the Guardians 3-1. With two outs and the bases loaded, third baseman Miguel Vargas hit a single that should have plated at least two runners and tied the game.

Shortstop Jacob Amaya easily made the trot home to bring the ChiSox within one, and all eyes turned to right fielder Mike Tauchman, who appeared to have an easy path to home plate, when suddenly, he stopped running.

The replay showed Tauchman slowing down and reaching for the back of his leg before falling to the ground and throwing his helmet. As mentioned on the broadcast, the sudden slowing, coupled with grabbing the back of the leg, is a trademark indicator of a hamstring strain.

In this case, a strain popped up at the worst time for the White Sox, as Tauchman became the final out instead of the tying run, and the Guardians won the game, 3-2.

To add insult to injury, literally, Wednesday’s game was only Tauchman’s third game of the season since returning from an injury to that same hamstring.

The White Sox have gotten off to a rough start, losing nine of their first 11 games.