NFL Draft Prospect Isaiah Bond Surrenders on Sexual Assault Warrant, Rejects Allegations as ‘False’

Isaiah Bond, the former Texas wide receiver projected as a likely second-day pick in this month’s NFL draft, surrendered on an outstanding sexual assault warrant Thursday morning.

The 21-year-old was released from Collin County jail after posting $25,000 bail, according to the Dallas Morning News, which quoted police spokesman Grant Cottingham in Frisco, a city outside Dallas.

AP reports Bond made a public statement on social media that called the claims “patently false.”

“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false,” Bond said on X. “I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation.

“Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgment until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence.”

Bond is originally a native of Georgia and was the sixth-ranked football recruit in the state for the class of 2022, according to 247Sports.

He chose Alabama over dozens of scholarship offers and spent his first two collegiate seasons with the Crimson Tide and transferred to Texas after the retirement of legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Bond played one season with the Longhorns in 2024. He caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns and declared for the NFL draft after the season.