Ex-LSU Wide Receiver Kyren Lacy Found Dead of Apparent Suicide After Police Chase

Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, 24, was found dead Saturday night in Houston. Now, authorities are sharing new details about his death.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Lacy was found dead in a vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a brief pursuit by officers.

New information obtained by WBRZ says Lacy was arguing with a family member shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. He reportedly pulled out a gun and shot it at the ground before leaving the area.

About 30 minutes later, a constable spotted Lacy driving and attempted to make a traffic stop. Deputies said Lacy refused to stop and was chased for several miles before crashing.

A report from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says that when deputies walked up to Lacy’s vehicle to take him into custody, they didn’t realize he shot himself during the pursuit and before the crash.

Lacy’s death comes before a Houston grand jury was set to begin hearing evidence in Lacy’s negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death, and reckless operation of a vehicle incident stemming from a December incident that resulted in the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall. Lacy is also accused of fleeing the scene of the accident.

Lacy’s father, Kenny, posted a message on social media extolling young parents to keep a vigilant watch over their children’s mental health.

“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you. Don’t be cool with ‘I’m Alright,or I’m good’ when you know deep down something isn’t right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it’s invisible, don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small.

“Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here. This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow, but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we’ll learn to live with it.

“Check on your kids’ mental!!!!!!!!!!!”

During his five-year collegiate career at the University of Louisiana and LSU, Lacy caught 162 passes for 2,360 yards and scored 26 touchdowns.