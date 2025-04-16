VIDEO: Tennis Star Begs Umpire to Make Opponent ‘Wear Deodorant’

British tennis star Harriet Dart was heard pleading with the chair umpire to make her French opponent, Lois Boisson, wear deodorant.

The bizarre incident unfolded at the Rouen Open on Tuesday, where Dart lost to Boisson in straight sets. However, as she left the court, Dart told the umpire, “Can you tell her to wear deodorant … Because she smells really bad.”

After the video of her comment went viral, Dart took to social media to express regret for what she called “a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret.”

She added, “That’s not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today. I’ll learn from this and move forward.”

For her part, Boisson had fun with the comment and posted a pic of herself with deodorant and a caption that read, “Apparently I need a collab.”

The latest World Tennis Association rankings ranked Dart No. 109 in the world last month, while Boisson was ranked No. 234 in March. Both players are hoping to build momentum toward a French Open bid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.