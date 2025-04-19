‘Shame on You’: Kyren Lacy’s Agent Blasts NFL for Revoking Combine Invite

Rocky Arceneaux, the agent who represented Kyren Lacy, the former LSU wide receiver who committed suicide last week, has “shamed” the NFL for revoking his client’s invitation to the NFL Combine.

Lacy, 24, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound last weekend, just before a Houston grand jury was set to hear evidence against him in a negligent homicide case from earlier this year, in which Lacy was accused of causing an accident that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall.

On Friday, Arceneaux issued a statement criticizing the NFL for removing him from the Combine before he could defend himself in court.

I’ve been processing this loss in private with Kyren’s family and loved ones and with their permission, I would like to share the following. Kyren was a special talent, but an even better person. In December, Alliance was blessed to welcome Kyren into our family. His infectious personality and love of life positively affected everyone. Staff and clients alike. He loved football. The fact that it was also going to be a means to provide for his family meant even more. His family was his everything. As stated by his attorney, there was a high probability the felony charge of negligent homicide would have been declined by a grand jury this past Monday. Kyren was hearthbroken by the tragic loss of Mr. Hall. He was willing to adhere to any civil matters, regardless of the Grand Jury’s decision. That aside, the system failed us, and we are now mourning the loss of two lives. To the NFL, shame on you for revoking Kyren’s Combine invitation without acknowledgement or consideration of the facts. I urge you to re-evaluate your processes and provide athletes with the necessary due process before alienating them from their peers and dreams they’ve worked so hard for. Shame on the investigating agency for being more concerned about public perception — and pressure to charge someone — than actually investigating the facts. K2 — You should have had the chance to reach your dream of playing in the NFL, in just a week’s time. It hurts that the pressure, public perception, social media bullying — all without having the facts — were too much to bear. We hoped to see you flourish as an elite WR in the NFL, but God needed you on your team more. Your memory will never be forgotten, we will not let your death be in vain, and you will not be Mr. Irrelevant.

While the NFL maintains a policy of not taking punitive action against a player until their legal cases are resolved, players who haven’t yet appeared at the Combine do not qualify as members of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and are not afforded the protections that NFLPA players typically receive.