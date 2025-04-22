‘Buzbee Targets Black Men’: Shannon Sharpe Vows to Sue Rape Accuser, Attorney for Defamation

ESPN personality Shannon Sharpe is vowing to sue his rape accuser and her attorney for defamation, hours after the his accuser released an audio recording she claims is proof that Sharpe threatened to “choke the sh*t” out of her.

In a video posted to social media, Sharpe vowed to sue his accuser and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, for defamation. In the video, Sharpe accuses Buzbee of targeting black men.

As Sharpe says in the video:

To my family, friends, friends, supporters, and colleagues, I want to speak to you directly and from the heart. This is a shakedown. I’m gonna be open. transparent, and defend myself, because this isn’t right. This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee, who has targeted Jay Z. Tony Buzbee targets black men, and I believe he’s going to release a thirty-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine. That video should actually be ten minutes or so. Hey, Tony, instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out. I don’t have it, or I would myself. You know what happened and you’re trying to manipulate the media. The encounter in question took place during the day at her invitation, and now that appears to be a deliberate setup, coordinated by Gabbi, also known as Karli on OnlyFans. Gabbi and Tony Buzbee want fifty million dollars, what they’re getting is sued for defamation and trying to take me down. My career is all about real talk and honesty. I know my family and fans know exactly what this is about, and I’m going to be out there telling you whatever I need to say, just like I always do. I love all you guys. Thanks.

Buzbee also served as the lead attorney for the nearly two dozen Houston-area massage therapists who sued Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual assault.