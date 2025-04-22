NCAA Passes Rules Allowing Colleges to Pay Players Directly

The NCAA passed rules on Monday allowing colleges to pay student athletes, breaking decades of precedent in response to a multibillion-dollar lawsuit settlement.

“The nine proposals passed by the NCAA board were largely expected but still mark a defining day in the history of college sports. An athlete’s ability to be paid directly by his or her university is on track to be enshrined in a rulebook that has forbidden that kind of relationship for decades,” reported the Associated Press.

“For the NCAA rules to officially go into effect, the changes prescribed by the House settlement still have to be granted final approval by a federal judge, whose hearing earlier this month led to questions about potential tweaks before the new guidelines are supposed to go into play on July 1,” it added.

Around 150 rules will be reformed, including modifying laws allowing schools to pay student athletes, introducing roster limits for teams while eliminating scholarship limits, and establishing technology platforms for schools to monitor athlete payments. Students must also attend school full-time while working toward a degree to earn the benefits.

The changes come after the NCAA Power Four commissioners recently called upon Congress to regulate Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal to create a national standard.

“Greg Sankey, Jim Phillips, Tony Petitti, and Brett Yormark have all been on Capitol Hill to discuss with Congress how it can help regulate NIL and the transfer portal, the latter of which continues to be a hit among college athletes looking to score more money,” reported Fox News.

Since it opened in late March, as many as 1,000 Division I college basketball players have entered the transfer portal, a database listing their desire to transfer institutions.

During an interview on Special Report, Brett Yormark, the Big 12 commissioner, told Brett Baier that Congress needs to set a national standard.

“We need help from Congress,” said Yormark. “From where I sit today, federal preemption, having a standardized platform that oversees and governs NIL, is critically important. Today, 34 states see it very differently, and it’s relatively unruly.”

