Jalen Hurts Won’t Attend Eagles’ Meeting with President Trump at White House Due to ‘Scheduling Conflicts’

Eagles star quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts will not travel with his team to Washington to celebrate their Super Bowl championship at the White House, according to a report.

NBC News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor broke the news on X.

A White House official confirms to me that @Eagles quarterback @JalenHurts will not be visiting the White House when the Super Bowl champions come later this afternoon. The White House says Hurts and other players who can’t attend had “scheduling conflicts.”

The news may not come as a shock to all. Last week, while appearing on the red carpet at the 2025 TIME100 event, Hurts was asked if he planned to attend his team’s White House visit.

“Umm,” Hurts replied.

On the other end of the spectrum, Hurts’ teammate Saquon Barkley golfed with President Trump this weekend and hit back at critics who blasted him for spending time with the commander-in-chief.

As an organization, the Eagles “enthusiastically accepted” Trump’s invitation. The first time the Eagles won the Super Bowl, in 2018, the team decided not to make the White House trip following President Trump’s critical comments on NFL players who engaged in the national anthem protests rampant in the league at the time.

This time, the feelings, at least among Eagles’ management, have changed.

“When you grow up, and you hear about, ‘Oh, the championship team got to go to the White House,’ that’s what this is,” said Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie. “And, so, we didn’t have that opportunity, and now we do. I think we’re all looking forward to it.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni echoed the sentiment.

“I’m really excited to go, yeah. What an honor. What an honor to be able to go to the White House. Teams that have been able to win championships have been doing that for a long time, and I’m really honored to go and really excited to go.”