Eagles Star Saquon Barkley Tells Haters to ‘Get Out’ of His Social Media After Golfing with Trump

Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley is telling the haters he has no time for them after a wave of criticism that flowed onto social media because he went golfing with President Donald Trump.

Barkley was seen over the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., where he hit the links with Trump. The Eagles star was thrilled to tell his fans about his experience, and he even got a ride on the Marine One helicopter in New Jersey.

Unsurprisingly, the inevitable haters came out in droves to blast the NFL player for daring to golf with the President of the United States.

Barkley, though, was unperturbed by the haters and told them to take a hike.

“Lol some people are really upset cause I played (golf) and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT,” Barkley wrote on X. “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago … and look forward to finishing my round with Trump! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.”

Meanwhile, the team has “enthusiastically accepted” an invitation to visit the Trump White House to celebrate their 2025 Super Bowl win.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni even noted that it was “an honor” to be invited. He has also said that players may opt out of the visit.

