Steelers’ Cornerback Ryan Watts Medically Retired After Neck Injury

Ryan Watts, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ former sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, medically retired from football at 23.

Watts suffered a neck injury in the final game of the 2024 preseason against the Detroit Lions. While Watts was able to leave the field under his own power, the injury has proved severe enough to end his career.

“Unfortunately, today we are releasing Ryan Watts from our roster,” the Steelers announced.

“After consulting with our medical team, medical experts, and Ryan’s representatives, we all agree that it is in Ryan’s best interest to discontinue playing football at this time. We will continue to assist and support Ryan as he transitions to the next phase of his life.”

Watts totaled 100 career tackles in his four-year college career at Ohio State and Texas.