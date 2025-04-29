Former NFL champion Malcolm Jenkins has praised Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for skipping his team’s Super Bowl victory celebration at the White House.

President Trump welcomed the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House on Monday, but Jalen Hurts was not in attendance due to alleged “scheduling conflicts.” In an article on Substack, Malcolm Jenkins, who protested the U.S. national anthem and declined an invitation to the White House after winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018, praised Hurts for positioning himself as a “selfless leader.”

“He solidifies himself as a selfless leader, willing to risk comfort to honor his values,” Jenkins wrote. “He strengthens his integrity and cultural capital in a way few athletes ever achieve. He shows the next generation what it looks like to stand on principle, not just play for the applause. He joins a tradition of athletes who used their peak to push conversations forward, not shy away from them.”

“Leadership today isn’t just about leading a team,” Jenkins added. “It’s about leading a conversation. And Jalen Hurts—whether he realizes it or not—just entered that conversation at the highest level.”

Hurts has not indicated that he skipped the White House visit in protest of President Trump.

Jenkins also attacked fellow Eagle Saquon Barkley for spending time with Trump before the White House visit.

“It was disappointing, to say the very least, but I understand that respect works both ways,” Jenkins wrote. “Each man has to walk his own path. But neutrality is not neutrality in times like these. And even silence becomes a statement.”

On Monday, Barkley responded to criticism in a social media post and defended his time with President Trump.

“Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago … and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day,” he said.

