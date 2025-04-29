Jordon Hudson has posted an email from Bill Belichick amid a torrent of criticism directed primarily at her, following an interview Belichick filmed with CBS over the weekend.

Belichick interviewed with CBS Mornings last weekend as part of the publicity blitz for his book, The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football. However, after a video surfaced of Hudson telling the interviewer what he was allowed to ask, and a report from TMZ Sports, which claimed that Hudson delayed the filming of the interview for 30 minutes after she “stormed” out of the room.

The former Patriots cheerleader received harsh criticism online, and many started to speculate whether her relationship with the future Hall of Fame coach had become a problem.

On Tuesday, Hudson seemingly reacted to that criticism by posting on Instagram an April 10 email from Belichick to several recipients connected to the book, with the caption: “Full statement to be released later today.”

In the email, Belichick seemingly takes issue with Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, who seized on Belichick’s admission of a mistake in the Super Bowl, to portray the story as the former Patriots coach admitting that he “f*cked up.” Belichick also stressed that he wanted the book to be “presented as a look at my professional life and how I did my job on the way up…”

Here is the email and the text of the email.

“This is about what I expected from the media. We went through how important it was for me to put ‘I f***ed up’ in the book, and of course, that is the feature of this article — which is mostly about admitting mistakes and talking about a Super Bowl mistake. I am fine with putting mistakes in the book, but I am certainly not surprised that of 260+ pages, that is what they would highlight. And of course, the ‘I f***ed up’ is the click bait they used for the story. We’ll see what the title of the article is, which I noticed has been conveniently left out — do we have approval on that. I would approve this article if we can also approve the headline, which is actually more important than the article.

“We can expect that the ‘interviews’ and ‘podcasts’ that will supposedly drive the sales will also come from similar samples. These appearances will, no doubt, want to focus on whatever negatives they can extract from the book, and all the current events that don’t have anything to do with the book, but are most relevant to their ‘ratings’ and their agenda (which is not mine). That was evident when Aleirod dropped the story because we would not do current events at UNC. We’ll see how many people want to talk about the $5,000 bill for ‘spoiled milk,’ and other entertaining & business aspects of the book. I have no doubt the ‘I f***ked up’ will not be the main focus of Ray Dalio & Suzy Welch in my conversations with them.

“I will say again, that I want this book to be presented as a look at my professional life and how I did my job on the way up to, and as the leader of an organization that grew from a $500 m franchise to an $8 b organization that played in 10 and won 6 Super wis over 25 years. This book is about how I did my job, and lessons from my 50 years in and around the NFL — not a bathroom book that highlights my mistakes.

“I acknowledge the mistakes in the book, but of course, ‘I f***ed up’ is the catch phrase.

“I have, at times reluctantly, gone along with the title, cover, and language in the book. I am not going to be the conductor of a hype train in the book promotion — we have enough hype to work with.

“I hope we can get on the same page in promoting the book authentically.”

Belichick’s concerns about the book swerving from his on-field accomplishments or only focusing on his mistakes, coupled with the media’s desire to know more about his relationship with the 24-year-old Hudson, may shed light on why Hudson not only posted the email, but also why she shut down questions about Belichick’s personal life during the CBS interview.