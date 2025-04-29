VIDEO: UFL Suspends Samson Nacua for Slapping Fan

Samson Nacua, the brother of NFL star Puka Nacua, has been suspended by the UFL for one game after he slapped a fan from the opposing team in St. Louis last weekend.

Video of the incident shows Nacua arguing with the fan, and then suddenly jumping up to slap him across the face.

“As part of the suspension, Nacua has agreed to participate in community service events to be arranged by the league, which will be determined later this season,” the UFL said.

The decision to slap the fan will cost Nacua this weekend’s game against the league-leading D.C. Defenders.

The loss of a single game may not seem like much, but when you’re trying to make an NFL roster, every opportunity to showcase your abilities is important.

Nacua has seven catches for 116 yards and one touchdown through five games.