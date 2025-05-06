Caitlin Clark Preseason Debut Draws Record Numbers

If you thought Caitlin Clark’s ratings-grabbing abilities were confined to the regular and postseason, you were mistaken.

On Sunday, Clark and the Fever set US-Brazil relations back about a hundred years as the Fever trounced the Brazilian Women’s National Team 108-44 at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

According to Awful Announcing, tickets to the game held at the arena where Clark established herself as the greatest women’s basketball player of all time sold out in 15 minutes and were sold at an average price of $670.

However, even more impressive, the game drew 1.3 million viewers despite being a non-competitive blowout and a preseason game.

ESPN Vice President of Research Flora Kelly put the numbers in perspective: “Of the 57 NBA preseason games ESPN has aired since 2010, only two have topped one million viewers, both of which were exhibitions featuring LeBron James.”

The strong preseason numbers no doubt sent shockwaves throughout the corridors of power at ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, CBS, CBS Sports Network, and NBA TV. Those networks are scheduled to nationally televise 41 of the Fever’s 44 regular-season games.

If Clark can break a million viewers in a preseason blowout, viewership records will likely be shattered multiple times this season.