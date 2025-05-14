Baseball Fans Celebrate After MLB Lifts Hall of Fame Ban on Pete Rose

Baseball fans have been rejoicing since Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred lifted the ban on Pete Rose, “Shoeless Joe Jackson, and others from the Hall of Fame.

As Breitbart News reported, Manfred decided to reinstate MLB’s all-time hit king (Rose) and Jackson after the two were potentially banned from the Hall of Fame for gambling.

“Rose was placed on the permanently ineligible list in 1989 by then-MLB Commissioner A. Bartlett Giammatti after a league investigation determined that Rose had bet on games while managing the Cincinnati Reds,” noted the report. “In the case of ‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson, he and seven other members of the Chicago White Sox were banned from baseball in 1921 for their part in fixing the 1919 World Series.”

Rose repeatedly denied after betting against the Cincinnati Reds and sought reinstatement multiple times until he died in September 2024.

Baseball fans have been hailing the ruling as a victory for sports.

Jeffrey Lenkov, attorney to the Rose family, hailed the MLB’s decision.

“This has been a long journey,” Lenkov said. “On behalf of the family, they are very proud and pleased and know that their father would have been overjoyed at this decision today.

“My next step is to respectfully confer with the Hall and discuss … Pete’s induction into the Hall of Fame. The attorney said he and Rose’s family will attend Pete Rose Night on Wednesday at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park,” he added. “Reds Nation will not only be able to celebrate Pete’s legacy, but now optimistically be able to look forward to the possibility that Pete will join other baseball immortals. Pete Rose would have for sure been overjoyed at the outpouring of support from all.”

