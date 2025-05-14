VIDEO: Minor League Official Scoops Dog Poop Off the Field with Bare Hands

An official at a minor league baseball park resorted to extreme methods to remove dog poo after a canine decided to relieve himself on the field during a game.

Things got down and dirty – literally – at Atrium Health Ballpark on Sunday when the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers were taking on the Carolina Mudcats. In the bottom of the third inning, a dog serving as the Cannon Ballers’ mascot decided he could no longer hold it and ran from his posting towards home plate, where he had a rather large bowel movement just a few feet away from home.

An unfortunate occurrence, no doubt.

However, the messy situation got even messier after a stadium employee, who apparently drew the short straw and was charged with removing the poop, used his bare hands to clean it up.

Fans on X reacted immediately.

The powers-that-be at Atrium Health Ballpark clearly need to update their poop removal policy. We can only hope this particular employee was not involved in food service.

The Cannon Ballers went on to win, 3-0.