21-Year-Old Charged with Supplying Alcohol to Minor Who Fell from Pirates Clemente Wall

A man has been charged with a crime for supplying alcohol to the 20-year-old fan who was seriously injured when he fell from the Pirates’ Clemente Wall at PNC Park on April 30.

The injured fan was identified as Kavan Markwood, a former college football player, who suffered serious injuries after a more than 20-foot fall onto the field.

Video taken by a fan that day seemed to show Markwood jumping up to celebrate a play by Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen. Still, as he did so, he lurched forward and accidentally tumbled over the railing.

Now, authorities are charging 21-year-old Ethan Kirkwood for supplying alcohol to a minor, and they allege that he bought beer for Markwood ahead of the disastrous fall, according to TMZ.

Prosecutors state that video taken at the game shows Kirkwood purchasing beer from the vendors at least twice for Markwood.

The man also reportedly admitted to buying the beer during the game before Markwood took his dive out of the stands.

Kirkwood will next appear in court at the end of June.

Markwood, a former linebacker at Wheeling University, suffered a broken neck, clavicle, and back. However, he has reported being in good spirits and feels he will recover from the injuries.

