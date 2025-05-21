‘Push On’: Packers’ Proposal to Ban Pushing Ball Carriers Fails, ‘Tush Push’ Remains Legal

The play that greatly aided the Philadelphia Eagles in their quest for a Super Bowl championship in 2024 will be available to them in 2025.

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers failed to gather the 24 votes necessary to ban the act of pushing ball carriers. Green Bay needed 24 votes for the ban, but only gathered 22.

According to The Athletic’s Diana Russini, the Ravens, Patriots, Jets, and Lions were among the ten teams that voted against the ban.

The Packers first proposed banning the “Tush Push” at the NFL’s winter meetings, but the motion was tabled in favor of a rewording that would broaden the ban to restrict players from pushing ball carriers in any situation.

Still, all parties realized the rule was aimed at the play the Eagles had made famous.

However, that rewording may have been too broad, as it failed to gain enough votes.

The Packers had tried to argue for a ban on the play due to concerns over player safety. However, Green Bay never proved that the play had led to more injuries, and that argument eventually fell flat.

Despite failing to pass the ban, the Packers are only two votes short of the 24 they need. Assuming they keep their current coalition of 22, two more teams could be convinced before next year’s meetings.

For now, the Tush Push remains in place.