WATCH: Trump Overshadowed by 7’9 Florida Gator During Viral Oval Office Meeting

President Trump rarely welcomes someone taller than the 6’9 Barron Trump to the White House. However, he did just that on Wednesday when the 7’9 Canadian phenom and Florida Gator Olivier Rioux entered the Oval Office.

The Gators made the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to celebrate their NCAA national championship.

To say that Rioux’s immense presence got the president’s attention would be an understatement.

White House Communications Advisor Margo Martin shared a video of Trump’s humorous interaction with Rioux.

After querying Rioux about his exact height, Trump added another observation: “And you’re a beautiful-looking guy,” the president said as the 19-year-old Frenchman laughed. Trump added, “To be that tall, I think it’s great.”

Trump showed interest in Rioux’s basketball performance by asking if he was good. Though the 7-foot-plus foreigner did not play in the Gators’ win over Houston, a Florida coach said off-camera that Rioux is “getting there.”

Trump then said of Rioux’s height, “Boy, what a big advantage, huh?”

It’s an advantage that the Gators hope to take advantage of soon. Rioux was among the most highly coveted international players in the college recruiting landscape, but Florida coaches believe the 19-year-old has untapped potential beyond his obvious natural gifts.

As far as getting to the basket, he doesn’t have that far to go.

As a high school freshman at the shrimpish height of 7’6, it was already clear Rioux would be a problem for opponents on the floor.

Considering they already had a national championship-caliber team, the Gators elected to redshirt Rioux for his freshman season. Next year, head coach Todd Golden will look (up) to his prized Canadian recruit to lead the way to back-to-back national championships and, of course, another visit to the White House.