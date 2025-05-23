Former ESPN talker Jemele Hill denies that Caitlin Clark is facing attacks by others in the WNBA and claims that the constant physical jostling she suffers is “just competition.”

Clark has been a target for hard fouls since she joined the WNBA last year, and many of her fans accuse the league of punishing Clark for the crime of basketballing while white. However, many WNBA apologists, such as Hill, claim that people are overreacting to the constant stream of fouls on the court and verbal attacks off the court, and they say that the league is just becoming more “competitive.”

For her part, Hill scolded X user Jason McIntyre for bemoaning the long string of fouls on Clark. In a post he wrote, “Here we go with wnba players going after Caitlin Clark again.”

But the Atlantic writer jumped on McIntyre’s post and scolded him and others for accusing the WNBA of victimizing Clark.

“Y’all really need to stop this,” she wrote. “We need to stop with this idea that Caitlin Clark is specifically attacked. Think she would find this extra insulting. A lot of this s–t is just competition. Y’all do not do this with men. Like, ever.”

McIntyre, though, was undaunted in the face of Hill’s condemnation.

“I just call it like I see it. (Clark aspect is undeniable.)” he replied. “Whether the nba/wnba player is a target, being attacked, free throw merchant, flopper, can’t shoot, hack-a-whoever, hack, dirty player, cheap shot artist, etc i will offer my opinion.”

Clark’s Fever was playing from behind during Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Dream, but with Clark’s five points in the fourth quarter, the Fever ultimately won 81-76.

