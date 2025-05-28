Senator Jim Banks: ‘Angel Reese Owes Fever Fans an Apology’ After WNBA Finds No Evidence of Racist Remarks

The WNBA concluded its investigation into allegations that fans taunted Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese with racist slurs during their season-opening game against the Fever in Indiana last week.

The league concluded that the reports of racial taunts could “not be substantiated.”

Now, a U.S. senator from Indiana thinks Reese owes fever fans an apology.

Jim Banks (R, IN) called on Reese to apologize to Fever fans for accusing them of being racists.

“Angel Reese owes Indiana fans an apology,” the senator wrote.

While there is some ambiguity over whether Reese herself made the initial complaint, sparking the investigation. There is zero evidence that she did anything to slow down or stop the league’s inquiry, and in fact, in at least one interview, she fields a question from a reporter in which she describes what it was like having to compete while racial slurs were being hurled at her.

In addition, just last week, Reese reposted a TikTok claiming it was “unsafe” for her to play in Indiana.

“Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team, and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated [the report],” the league said after their nearly two-week investigation. “The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct.”

The Sky praised the league in a statement of their own, saying, “We appreciate the quick action by the league and the Indiana Fever to take this matter seriously and to investigate. This process demonstrates the league’s strong stance on stopping hate at all WNBA games and events, and we will continue to support those efforts.”

Neither the Sky nor the league has shown any outward sign that they plan to confront Reese for telling a reporter that the racist incident happened, when it clearly did not. Nor has any media confronted her about this as of the time of this writing.