A video compilation of physical assaults by black WNBA players against Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is going viral with more than ten million views.

The video shows Clark getting brutally body-checked, tripped, slapped, and elbowed over and over again on the court.

WATCH:

The video compilation of hits was reposted by a number of social media users, including actor James Woods, who felt that the video shows an obvious case of racism.

Many others have also chimed in:

