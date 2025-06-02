VIDEO: Florida Coach Kevin O’Sullivan Called a ‘Bully’ After Sideline Tirade

Coastal Carolina Coach Kevin Schnall is accusing Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan of being a bully for delivering an epithet-laden rant at officials and sideline workers as his team prepared to play its elimination game at the NCAA Conway Regional on Sunday.

It appears that O’Sullivan was incensed that his game had been pushed from noon to 1 p.m., an hour later.

O’Sullivan’s tirade made the rounds on social media over the weekend. The video shows O’Sullivan wailing and poking his finger in the face of an official.

WATCH:

Coach Schnall was not amused at O’Sullivan’s unprofessionalism.

“What transpired this morning on our field, another coach disrespected our associate AD, who works as hard as anybody in our entire program, he disrespected our field crew, who are the salt of the earth. These guys would do anything for our program,” Schnall said, according to ESPN. “It’s not OK, and this needs to be brought up.”

Schnall added that O’Sullivan’s rant was disrespectful and unacceptable.

“This is a national champion coach who thinks he can come in here and try to bully people around,” Schnall added. “Disappointed. Disappointed in somebody that a lot of coaches look up to, for him to act that way.”

For his part, East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin waved off the whole thing. His only concern was that his team won and would continue to compete.

“It wasn’t just directed at us. It was directed at everybody. Whatever, man. We won. We get to play again, so that’s all that matters,” Godwin exclaimed.

