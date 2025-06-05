A controversial transgender pitcher has helped a Minnesota high school girls’ softball team make the state championships for the first time.

Trans player Melissa Rothenberger turned in an overpowering performance on Wednesday as Minneapolis suburban Champlin Park High School beat White Bear Lake High with a 3-2 final thanks to Rothenberger smashing two double hits and pitching a complete game without substitution.

Champlin Park will now advance to the Group 4A state championship on Friday for the first time in school history.

Team coach Bryan Woodley praised Rothenberger, saying, “She’s always clutch. I think she’s the best centerfielder in the state. She’s just a great all-around player,” according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Rothenberger has been dominating Minnesota softball all season and is responsible for bringing Champlin Park High’s girls’ softball team out of obscurity, where it has always been in the past.

The opposing team was far less enthused about Rothenberger’s performance.

Two fathers of girls on the White Bear Lake team told Outkick that they were very unhappy that their girls were forced to compete against a taller, stronger, and faster boy who identifies as a girl.

After losing the game, one girl from White Bear High reportedly broke down in tears and asked her father, “Why can’t you do something?”

One of the fathers said he is now reassessing his votes for Democrat politicians after Minnesota lawmakers ruled that boys should be allowed to play in girls’ sports.

“You’re looking at a whole team of future Republicans,” he exclaimed.

The Minnesota State High School League [MSHSL] continues to allow boys who claim to be girls to play in female sports in direct violation of federal Title IX rules that prohibit the practice, federal rules set in place by the Trump administration.

The Trump administration is mulling a response to states that allow transgender athletes to play as females — including California, Maine, Minnesota, and others.

