Packers Release Oft-Injured Star Cornerback Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers have decided to part ways with injury-plagued star cornerback Jaire Alexander, allowing their former defender to seek a new NFL home.

The Packers selected Alexander in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and while he established himself as one of the league’s elite corners in his first few years, over the last two seasons, he has missed more games than he played.

Despite that, the Packers still offered Alexander a scaled-down deal that would have paid him less than the $16.15 million base salary he is due to make this year. However, once Alexander turned down that offer, it was only a matter of time before the team decided to release him.

Alexander has no-showed for the team’s voluntary workouts while his status remained in limbo.

In all, Alexander has missed 34 games over the last four seasons. A factor that the team could not simply overlook, Packers CEO Mark Murphy explains.

“He has been a great player for us,” Murphy said, via Dave Schroeder of WBAY. “Obviously, elite talent. Unfortunately, just injured a lot. Unfortunately, that’s a big part of the game.”

The Eagles, Ravens, Commanders, Vikings, and Rams have been listed among Alexander’s top suitors.

In his seven-year career, Alexander has tallied 17 interceptions and four fumble recoveries.