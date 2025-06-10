Kobe Bryant Mural Defaced for the Second Time in Last 2 Months

Vandals defaced a mural honoring Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who both died in a tragic helicopter crash.

The piece, titled “Mambas Forever,” features Bryant wearing his Lakers jersey while embracing his beloved daughter and is located in the Fashion District of Downtown Los Angeles; rioters spray-painted white over the Bryants’ faces. According to Fox News, the mural was recently restored on “May 30 after it was initially defaced in April.”

It took weeks for the mural to be restored. Artist Louise Palsino celebrated the restoration just a few days ago in a post on Instagram. “Fully restored Kobe and Gigi mural all thanks to @lukadoncic and everyone who donated to the go fund me,” he wrote. “It’s great how a bad situation can bring so many people together to bring something back greater. There was so many people that had showed up to help out and it was highly appreciated. I really felt the LOS ANGELES love on this one.” No suspects have been named. It’s unclear if the mural will be restored for a second time.

This most recent incident occurred just days before violent anti-ICE protests erupted in Los Angeles over the weekend in response to the enforcement of federal immigration laws:

Some of the leftist protesters were seen throwing eggs and shouting to warn others about impending raids. KTLA video footage shows lines of law enforcement officers standing in the streets as protesters taunted them, while others blocked a roadway and threw objects at police vehicles. In addition, a car sitting in the middle of an intersection was seen engulfed in flames: On Friday in Los Angeles, law enforcement arrested over 40 people during the raids and search warrant executions, enraging some city officials and immigrant advocate groups, per Breitbart News.

Due to the lack of control, the president ordered 4,000 National Guard troops into the area so ICE agents could conduct operations. The president has also ordered hundreds of U.S. Marines into the area to help keep the peace. Democrats have condemned the move as a tactic to escalate tensions.

“The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle. Don’t give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.