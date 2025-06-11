Texas School Refusing to Release Video of Austin Metcalf Fatal Stabbing

School officials in Frisco, Texas, have confirmed that they have surveillance video reportedly showing student Karmelo Anthony stabbing fellow student Austin Metcalf to death. Still, they say they will not release the footage to the public.

Frisco Independent School District officials have the video of the incident that left 17-year-old football player Austin Metcalf dead, according to the New York Post.

Investigators have said that Karmelo Anthony, 17, had entered the Memorial school tent, Metcalf’s school, and Metcalf told him to get out. Anthony then reportedly taunted Metcalf, telling him to make him leave, whereupon Metcalf pushed Anthony.

Prosecutors say that Anthony said, “Touch me and see what happens,” to Metcalf, revealing, perhaps, that his stabbing was premeditated.

After being pushed, Anthony allegedly then reached into his gym bag, pulled out a large knife, and began stabbing Metcalf.

Metcalf soon died in the arms of his twin brother after being stabbed.

Austin’s twin brother, Hunter, told The Will Cain Show how his brother’s soul seemed to leave his body at the time of his death.

“I whipped my head around, and then all of a sudden I see him running down the bleachers just grabbing his chest… I put my hand on there, tried to make [the bleeding] stop, and I grabbed his head and I looked in his eyes. I just saw his soul leave, and it took my soul, too,” Hunter said.

Karmelo Anthony now faces a murder charge in Metcalf’s death.

The Anthony family denies all the charges.

“The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful,” the Anthony family said in a statement in April. “As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever.”

Prosecutors have the surveillance video of the incident and also have a series of eyewitness accounts that they say identified Anthony as the killer.

