Car Jumps Curb and Crashes into Los Angeles Soccer Fans

Nearly a dozen people, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured Saturday night in a suburb of Los Angeles when a car crashed into a crowd leaving a soccer match at Southern California’s SoFi Stadium.

The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the venue as fans were leaving the CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match held at the stadium, located in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles.

A 14-year-old girl reportedly is in critical condition from the incident.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts said the driver of the car, who was also injured, claimed he fell asleep at the wheel, according to a report by the local NBC affiliate.

An accurate number of those injured remains unclear as various news outlets are reporting anywhere from a half dozen to ten people impacted by the crash.

The vehicle was heading westbound on Century Boulevard when it drove up a curb and struck the pedestrians, NBC reported.

The affiliate also reported two of the victims were in critical condition, including the 14-year-old.

Eight others were hospitalized, ranging in severity, though most of them minor, according to the news station’s report.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.