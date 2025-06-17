REPORT: South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Turned Down $8M Transfer Offer

This is not your daddy’s college football.

South Carolina QB La Norris Sellers was given $8 million reasons to transfer and play for another school; however, he declined the monstrous offer, according to Sellers’ father.

“He was offered all kinds of crazy numbers,” Norris Sellers told The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. “I told him he could say, I’m gonna stay or I’m gonna go. By my two cents: It was to get into college on a scholarship, play ball, get our degree, and go on about our business. This NIL deal came later. We didn’t come here to make money. We came here to get our education, play ball, and with schools calling, we’re not gonna jump ship because they’re offering more than what we’re getting. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

La Norris confirmed the story and stressed that he wanted to play where he had established his roots.

“I’ve been playing football all my life for free,” La Norris explained. “I’ve built relationships here, my family’s here, my brother’s here. There’s no reason for me to go someplace else and start over.”

Sellers had a tremendous 2024 season and helped bring the Gamecocks back in the conversation as a top-flight program. In his second year in the program, he threw for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns while guiding South Carolina to a 9-4 record.

It’s also refreshing to see a college player turn down more money to remain at the school where he has solidified himself and is close to his family. Still, Sellers is the exception, not the rule.

As the New York Post reports, Texas QB Quinn Ewers turned down a $6 million offer to transfer to another school. However, that analogy is not apples to apples. Ewers could declare for the NFL Draft. Had he not, he might have taken the money.

Former Georgia QB Carson Beck took a $4 million payout to transfer to Miami after a very successful run with the Bulldogs.

The $8 million offered to Sellers shows that the money now infused in college football isn’t going anywhere and is only going to increase. Still, at least one QB has his eyes set on more important things beyond the cash.

“He’s made of the right stuff,” said South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer. “He’s got a great family around him. He knows what he means to this state. LaNorris has a chance to leave a legacy here.”