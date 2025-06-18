Ex-UFC Fighter Ben Askren ‘In Limbo’ Fighting for His Life in Hospital, Wife Says

The wife of former UFC fighter Ben Askren says that her husband’s battle with pneumonia has reached the point where he may need a lung transplant.
Askren was admitted to the hospital earlier this month after developing lung complications following a staph infection. Askren’s wife, Amy, posted an update on her husband’s condition on Facebook on Tuesday.
Amy Askren wrote:
Ihaven’t shared an update because Ben has been in limbo for a while and I was hoping to have him wake up and be the one to decide what to share. I’ve had some media people contact me that they are going to share an update and I would rather it come from me.
Ben is still on a ventilator and ecmo to support him while he heals. There are good days and bad, but on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands. His body can’t handle coming off sedation too much yet. I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for lung transplant.
Please pray for his continued healing, and if transplant is the solution, that he can get on the list quickly and easily. I know transplants are such a blessing and I’m overwhelmed at the thought of him receiving a gift like that. No one would take better care of that gift than Ben.
Thank you for every message and all of the support. Despite this awful situation, I’m feeling so blessed by the community we’re surrounded by. Give your loved ones a hug today and make sure you’re prepared situations like this. Ben is the healthiest guy I know and I never could have expected this.
Askren’s run with the UFC was brief, but noteworthy as he fought high-profile opponents such as Demian Maia, Jorge Masvidal, and Robbie Lawler. He retired from MMA in 2019. Askren also fought a boxing match, losing to Jake Paul in 2021.
A native of Iowa, Askren’s mark on the combat sports world was cemented by establishing himself as one of the best amateur wrestlers of all time. Askren has remained active in the wrestling world following his retirement from MMA.
