ESPN Analyst Apologizes for Saying ‘That’s What Makes America Great’ During WNBA Broadcast

In perhaps the most ESPN move of all time, an analyst has apologized for saying, “That’s what makes America great,” during a WNBA broadcast over the weekend.

The moment occurred during Sunday’s broadcast of the Fever-Aces game in Las Vegas, when ESPN analyst and WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo discussed the freedom to disagree while commenting on a call with which she disagreed with an official.

“They disagree with you,” play-by-play announcer Pam Ward said to Lobo after officials reviewed a call and came to the opposite conclusion.

“They do, and I disagree with them,” Lobo responded. “And that’s fine. That’s what makes America great, right, Pam Ward?”

That comment was a supreme no-no, apparently. After a prolonged and awkward silence, Lobo said, “I should rephrase that.”

Ward responded, “Yes.”

Ward further attempted to guide Lobo along by suggesting she say, “difference of opinion.” She then said, “Sorry about that” before resuming play-by-play commentary.

It certainly seems Ward had a very serious problem with what Lobo said. A bizarre thing, considering the WNBA vet did not say “this is what has made America great again,” or any other version of President Trump’s trademark slogan, Make America Great Again (MAGA).

However, it appears any slight allusion to MAGA is enough to get you called out on ESPN.