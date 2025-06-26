Ravens’ Justin Tucker Suspended After Multiple Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Baltimore Ravens great Justin Tucker has been handed a 10-week suspension for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

The top placekicker has reportedly been suspended without pay for the first ten weeks of the 2025 season, according to Sporting News.

Tucker, 35, is now a free agent after the Ravens released him in May after 13 seasons. The NFL notes that he is not prevented from being signed during his suspension term.

The 2013 Super Bowl winner has been under investigation by the NFL after being accused of misconduct by 16 massage therapists.

Tucker first signed as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens in 2012 and has spent his entire career in Baltimore to date. He performed so well in the 2012 preseason that he was immediately named the team’s starting kicker. In that first season, he made all 42 of his extra point attempts and went on to amass a stellar record with the team over the next decade.

By last season, though, his accuracy rate had tumbled to a career-worst 73.3 percent for field goals.

The Ravens ultimately replaced Tucker with rookie draft pick Tyler Loop.

Tucker does not currently appear to have a team expressing interest in him for the 2025 season. He has not made any announcements about retiring.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.