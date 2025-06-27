Pro-Palestine Super Bowl Halftime Performer Arrested

The halftime performer who displayed a pro-Palestinian protest flag during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome earlier this year has been arrested.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, 41, was arrested by the Louisiana State Police, accused of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interruption of a lawful assembly.

Nantambu broke from his dance routine and jumped onto a car with a Sudanese flag reading “Sudan” and ” Free Gaza.” He was eventually chased down and removed by security.

“In coordination with the National Football League, troopers learned that Nantambu had permission to be on the field during the performance, but did not have permission to demonstrate as he did,” the state police said.

The NFL acknowledged the Louisiana State Police for their diligence in investigating the matter.

“We take any attempt to disrupt any part of an NFL game, including the halftime show, very seriously and are pleased this individual will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” the NFL said. “In addition to the ongoing criminal case, the NFL banned the individual from attending any NFL games or events.”

In a strange twist to an already bizarre story, Nantambu claims he is the man former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown shot at earlier this month.