WATCH: Jake Paul Lashes Out at Piers Morgan in Profanity-Laced Tirade Before Quitting Interview

Jake Paul is scheduled to throw punches this weekend when he fights again for the first time since defeating Mike Tyson last November. But he threw some verbal bombs at Piers Morgan before that.

On Thursday, Paul appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where the British host questioned the YouTuber and fighter about his credibility as a fighter and the process he uses to select his opponents.

Specifically, he critiqued Paul for his bout against the 58-year-old Mike Tyson, a fight which Morgan had called “sickening.”

“It’s entertainment, man. If Mike Tyson wants to fight you, of course, you’re going to say yes,” Paul said.

“He walked away with tens of millions of dollars to support his family for the rest of their lives, and we made the biggest fight in history. So 128 million people would disagree with you that it wasn’t something amazing.”

Morgan conceded that the fight was entertaining and profitable, but stressed that, from a competitive standpoint, it did nothing to establish Paul’s credentials as a fighter.

“As a businessman, you are brilliant,” Morgan explained. “I give you full credit for that. When you took on Mike Tyson as a business enterprise, there’s no argument, you absolutely crushed the numbers, crushed the money, and everything else. But the idea that you can say on the one hand, ‘I’m a killer, I get in the ring with the best people,’ and you get in the ring with a guy who’s literally nearly as old as me.”

Paul countered by saying he had tried to fight established professionals such as Canelo Alvarez, but talks fell apart through no fault of his own.

“I don’t know what you guys want to see. I tried to fight Canelo, but he ducked out of it. You asked him about that. You said he’s going to kill me, so what do you want, Piers?

“You’re the problem here with this whole situation and criticism of my career. I’m trying to fight the best people. You can sit there and make up s—, but you don’t know your facts. I’ve fought multiple boxers with professional records, including Mike Tyson himself.”

If that was meant to diffuse things, it failed. Because next, Morgan said that if Paul had faced Tyson in his prime, the former heavyweight champ would have beaten him soundly.

“And you versus going to the gym, you’re still a fat ass,” Paul shot back. “We can make up hypotheticals. You should go to the gym.

“I think the problem here, Piers, is that you think that your opinion matters.”

Morgan interrupted, asking why Paul would appear on his show if his opinion didn’t matter.

“I’m just taking your audience to sell pay-per-views. I don’t give a f*ck about your show, you dumbass. This is a f*ckng business enterprise,” Paul said before ending the interview.

Paul is set to fight Julio Caesar Chávez Jr. in California on Saturday night. Compared to Tyson, Chávez Jr. is a relatively youthful 39 and has fought professionally a lot more recently than “Iron Mike.”