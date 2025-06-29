Pistons’ Malik Beasley Under Investigation Over Illegal Gambling

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is reportedly under investigation by federal authorities over possible illegal gambling, according to reports.

Officials are probing Beasley’s actions during the 2023-24 season when the player was with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN.

Sources indicate that one sportsbook reported unusual activity based on Beasley’s statistics, starting around January 2024.

Allegedly, there was some suspicious activity during one particular game between the Bucks and the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 31, 2024. According to ESPN, “The odds on Beasley recording fewer than 2.5 rebounds moved significantly at sportsbooks before the game, shortening from around +120 to around -250 due to a surge of action on the under. Beasley finished with six rebounds, and the bets that were deemed unusual lost.”

Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, insists that his client deserves the presumption of innocence, and also reminds everyone that Beasley “has not been charged with anything.”

The attorney also revealed that he has already been in touch with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York.

The investigation has already affected Beasley’s career. The Pistons were set to offer Beasley a $42 million contract as a free agent, but those talks have been put on pause.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass also said that the league is “cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation.”

This is not the first time that Beasley has been in trouble with the law. In 2020, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence and served 120 days in jail over the case. He also served a 12-game suspension in 2021 after the guilty plea.

