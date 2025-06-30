Ex-UFC Fighter Ben Askren Undergoes Double Lung Transplant Surgery

Former MMA fighter and wrestling star Ben Askren has received a much-needed double-lung transplant amid his battle with a staph infection that turned into a case of severe pneumonia, which left his lungs severely diminished.

Askren’s wife, Amy Askren, who has kept fans and followers regularly updated with reports on her husband’s condition throughout his battle with the severe and sudden illness that has threatened his life, expressed her extreme gratitude for the potentially life-saving donation.

“We are so thankful to share that Ben has received a double lung transplant,” Amy Askren wrote on her Facebook page. “We are forever thankful to the donor and his family. This is the beginning of a new lifestyle for Ben, but every new day he has is a gift. It still doesn’t feel real that he was walking around completely healthy just 5 weeks ago. So much can change so quickly. Please keep Ben in your prayers that his body welcomes the new lungs as if they were his own. I am constantly in awe of all the people carrying us through right now. I can’t wait to tell Ben all about it.



“I’m hopeful that in coming weeks, Ben will be able to give the next update, but hopefully he will wait until the drugs wear off,” she added jokingly.

A native of Iowa, Askren’s mark on the combat sports world was cemented by establishing himself as one of the best amateur wrestlers of all time. Askren has remained active in the wrestling world following his retirement from MMA.