Bodybuilding Legend Ronnie Coleman Hospitalized Due to Blood Infection

Bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman has been moved to a specialized medical facility in his fight against an infection in his bloodstream that sent the 8-time Mr. Olympia winner to the hospital on Monday.

On Tuesday, Coleman’s family announced that he had been hospitalized with a “serious medical condition.”

After Coleman’s move to a new medical facility, the family explained the move as an attempt to get him the “highest care possible.”

“While his condition remains complex, there have been encouraging signs of progress, and his medical team is working around the clock to support his recovery,” the family’s statement read.

“At this stage, key evaluations and treatments are ongoing, and Ronnie continues to fight with the strength and resilience that define him.”

The family also asked for fans to keep Coleman in their prayers.

His eight Mr. Olympia Championships tie fellow American bodybuilding great Lee Haney for the most all-time. Coleman racked up those eight titles consecutively from 1997 to 2005.

In all, Coleman has 26 International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IBFF) titles.

While his legendary workouts and work ethic propelled him to greatness, they also took a toll on his body. Coleman had a double hip replacement in 2007 and has had numerous other issues. He is also often seen walking with the aid of crutches.