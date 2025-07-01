Dick Vitale Blasts WNBA Players for Caitlin Clark’s Low All-Star Ranking: ‘Pure Jealousy’

The WNBA players voted Caitlin Clark the 9th-best guard in All-Star voting, and legendary ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale sees it as nothing but an act of “pure jealousy.”

Vitale made the comments in a post on X, where he further took WNBA players to task for not recognizing Clark’s contributions to their sport.

“Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY that ⁦@WNBA players voted Caitlin Clark the 9th best guard. Some day they will realize what she has done for ALL of the players in the WNBA. Charted planes – increase in salaries, sold-out crowds – improved TV Ratings.”

In fairness, Clark has missed seven games this year due to a combination of injuries and was far from impressive in her final three games played, during which she shot an abysmal 1-23 from three-point range. However, ninth seems a bit punitive despite the recent skid.

Clark was announced as one of the captains for the upcoming All-Star Game on July 19. She received a record-setting 1.3 million votes from fans who clearly appreciate her game and impact on the league far more than her fellow players do.

The Fever will take on the league-leading Minnesota Lynx Tuesday night in Minnesota on Prime Video.