Imane Khelif Posts Bold Message After Olympic Rule Changes to ‘Ensure Fairness’ in Women’s Sports

Imane Khelif, the boxer who sparked tremendous controversy after being allowed to compete in and win gold in the women’s boxing division during the 2024 Olympics, has spoken out for the first time since the Olympic rule changes that will now require a gender test to compete in the 2028 Olympics.

Khelif’s inclusion in the 2024 Paris Olympics was not a foregone conclusion; the Algerian fighter failed a gender test before the 2023 World Championships. However, the Olympics, the boxing commission that administered the test, the International Boxing Association (IBA), did not handle qualifications for the 2024 Olympics, and Khelif’s prior test was not considered a bar.

Now, World Boxing has obtained provisional authority to manage boxing and fighter qualifications leading up to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“The governing body announced all athletes over 18 years old in its competitions must undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) genetic test to determine their sex at birth. The PCR test detects chromosomal material through a mouth swab, saliva, or blood,” the AP reports.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Khelif wrote, ​​”Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

The post also included the song I’m Still Here by Sia.

The World Boxing statement continued, “If an athlete intending to compete in the women’s categories is determined to have male chromosomal material, “initial screenings will be referred to independent clinical specialists for genetic screening, hormonal profiles, anatomical examination, or other evaluation of endocrine profiles by medical specialists,” World Boxing said. The policy also includes an appeals process.”

Khelif will likely utilize that appeals process.

The Algerian boxer has already faced calls for the revocation of the gold medal won at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, new International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry ruled out any removal of past rewards.