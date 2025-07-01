WNBA Players Rank Caitlin Clark 9th Best Guard While Fans Rank Her First

The Women’s National Basketball Association has announced its slate of starters for the 2025 All-Star Game, assigning Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx leader Napheesa Collier as team captains, thrilling fans across the country. However, a survey of the players reveals that they are not particularly high on Clark, despite her popularity among fans.

If you ask the fans, Clark is the WNBA’s most popular player. In fan votes, Clark was number one among guards and frontcourt players ahead of the All-Star Game. She was even third in line, as voted by the sports media. But among the players, Clark was not so well regarded, Fox News reported.

The players pushed Clark way down to ninth place. And after two seasons of WNBA opponents beating on Clark, slamming her to the floor, elbowing her, and even gouging her eyes, and punching her in the face, the low ranking might not come as a surprise.

Clark has been dealing with several injuries this season and has missed a substantial number of games as a result. Perhaps unsurprisingly, her stats are all down over her rookie season.

However, she is still making headway. As Fox News pointed out, she is “averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists, five rebounds and 1.6 steals over 33.3 minutes per game this season. Only the Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas… has more assists per game (9.3).”

While the players may be revealing their intense jealousy and rage that a white rookie has become the face of the WNBA, the fans are still excited by Clark.

Indeed, on Monday, Nike released Clark’s first signature shoe, the $190 Kobe V Protro, and the sportswear giant completely sold out its first run in just five minutes.

