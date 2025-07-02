Nets’ Israeli Draft Picks Embraced by Jewish Community

The Nets drafted rookie Israeli guard Ben Saraf with the 26th pick in this year’s NBA draft. He was quickly followed Monday by Israeli forward Danny Wolf at number 27.

The two couldn’t be happier as their move marks the first occasion two Jewish players have been picked in the same round by one NBA franchise.

The New York Post reports Saraf grew up 18 miles from Tel Aviv, the city with the world’s biggest Jewish population. He is now looking forward to calling the world’s second biggest Jewish city his home away from home.

“It was amazing. I got a lot of messages, getting a lot of love from the Jewish community here,” Saraf said, according to the Post report.

“And of course it’s the first time two Israelis are playing for the same team. So, it’s going to be really exciting and I appreciate all the love that I’m getting, like in the streets and from the fans.”

“To be honest, it’s fantastic, the way it just worked out. If you think about it, the game of basketball is such a worldly game, played all over the globe,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said.

“There’s talent everywhere, and that’s our job, to bring in the best talent regardless of race, ethnicity and so forth.”

The International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame celebrated the milestone following the draft.

“Jewish hoops history made in the 2025 NBA Draft! Back-to-back picks for two rising stars to the Brooklyn Nets!” the Hall of Fame wrote on Instagram, as reported by the Jewish Journal.

“From Israel to Michigan, these guys are making moves, and we’re pumped to watch them shine in the league. Mazel tov, Ben and Danny!”

Saraf and Wolf are expected to debut for the Nets at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, with each projected to earn approximately $12 million across four seasons.